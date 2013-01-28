Join Universe Empowers Price Comparison for Booking Cheap Rent a Car World-Wide

Smart Booking Engine for Cheap Rent a Car Deals

UK digital agency Join Universe Ltd has launched new website RentCarKing.com featuring a powerful price comparison engine that enables users to scan in real time the prices of the top 20 car hire providers on each city around the globe. The website also provides free driving guides with handy information on safety measures, fuel prices, regulations and other essentials for driving abroad.

Finding Cheap Rent a Car Deals

This powerful comparison engine has been developed in association with giant CarTrawler, guaranteeing several millions of booking with satisfied users. All bookings are conducted online in three simple steps, where users can compare prices of car rentals adding any extra features such as GPS and different types of insurance.

After defining the travel dates, pick up and drop off locations, users would be able to find cheap rent a car deals according to their needs. A pre-payment of 15% is required to secure the booking, and the remaining payment is due on pick up desk. All terms and conditions are clearly stated with no hidden costs or unexpected hassles.

After Sales Service

Customer Support is available 24/7 via phone and online. Users are able to modify their bookings, in general with no extra charge, but that will depend on availability and the cancellation policy stated for each booking. Once the car rental order is placed online, customers will receive a confirmation email with all the details of the reservation plus customer support contacts and relevant links for cancellations and modifications.

Additionally, directions for the pick-up and drop-off locations will be clearly stated along with the car hire agency details. Further information on terms and policies are expanded at the website's FAQ.

About Join Universe

UK digital agency Join Universe has been leading travel online marketing solutions since its inception in 2010. This London-based firm collaborates closely with all the big players in the travel industry and has developed a strong network with over 20 travel websites featuring fresh travel news, hot deals and advanced rice comparison booking for the benefit of its followers.

In 2013 Join Universe will be expanding its operations beyond the travel industry, with innovations planned for gaming, finance and e-commerce industries. More information about Join Universe and its new projects could be found at its corporate website joinuniverse.com. For up-to-date news you can visit the Facebook.com/joinuniversetravel or Twitter Account @Join_Universe.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362454.htm