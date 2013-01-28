ñol

Whittard of Chelsea Launch Exclusive Espresso Coffee Capsules

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 4:02 AM | 1 min read

Luxury tea, coffee and hot chocolate merchants Whittard of Chelsea have announced the launch of their coffee capsule range, suitable for all Nespresso™ and Nespresso™ compatible coffee machines.

(PRWEB UK) 28 January 2013

Offered in two varieties, award-winning Guatemalan Elephant Espresso Coffee and Colombian Espresso Coffee, the coffee capsules are currently available in store and to order from Whittard's UK and US websites.

A box of ten is offered at an introductory price of £3.50. The capsules can be enjoyed either as an espresso shot, or as a base for lattes and cappuccinos.

The coffee capsule selection can be found at: http://www.whittard.co.uk/coffee/coffee_capsules

Whittard also provide a range of freshly roasted coffee beans, flavoured coffee, and coffee syrup, as well as a wide selection of gifts and equipment.

  • Ends -

Whittard of Chelsea sources the finest teas and coffees from around the world and with 125 years of experience, our people are specialists and proud of the products we deliver. We offer a wide range of teas, coffees, hot chocolates, instant teas, china and tea & coffee making equipment and our mission is to surprise and delight our customers with our passion for the very best tea, coffee and related gifts.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10361875.htm

