UPS power supply provider Source UPS appoints business development manager

Uninterruptible Power Supply specialist Source UPS has announced the appointment of David Gould to the role of Business Development Manager.

Mr Gould has more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry and has worked for several top-tier UPS power supply distributors, including seven years with Bell Micro (now Avnet Technologies) as APC product manager.

His expertise is in handling large uninterruptible power supplies and data centre projects and working with some of the most recognised brands and corporations in the world.

Reporting to managing director, Gavin Banks, Mr Gould will be responsible for developing new business with 3 phase UPS systems, IT racks and precision cooling solutions in the server room and small data centre markets.

Mr Gould said: “I've worked with the team at Source UPS for several years on almost all of the large APC projects I was involved with at Avnet.

“The knowledge and expertise they have in the UPS power market is second to none, so joining the team was an easy decision for me. It is a great opportunity and I'm really looking forward to driving the business forward and working in new markets.”

Mr Banks, who founded the company based in Fleet, Hampshire, in 2009, said: “David is well respected in the uninterruptible power supply industry and has a successful track record of delivering large UPS projects in data centre and large server room environments.

“Our business in this market is growing rapidly and we need someone that understands the demands of these customers and how to manage these projects. David ticks all the right boxes for us and is perfect for the role. He's a great addition to our team.”

Source UPS recently became a Tripp Lite Critical Application Partner (CAP) and last year received SAFEcontractor approval after successfully demonstrating high health and safety procedures and a proven safety track record. Source UPS also offer UPS battery replacements and UPS maintenance contracts.

Source Uninterrupted Power Solutions was founded in 2009 and is a specialist seller, installer, service and maintenance provider of uninterruptible power supplies and associated products for applications of all sizes.

The company, based in Fleet, Hampshire, has more than 20 years of experience in the UPS power supply industry. Source UPS also supply and install a range of replacement UPS batteries from major manufacturers.

Partnering with industry leading manufacturers including Emerson, APC and Riello, Source UPS's options range from backing up a single PC or server to large UPS systems capable of supplying data centre power requirements.

Source UPS can plan and implement a power protection policy for a new building, expand an existing system, or relocate an office or data centre. It also offers full NICEIC electrical installations and three different levels of UPS service and maintenance agreements.

