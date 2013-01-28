Cognosys Technologies, Leading Managed Cloud Service Provider, Launches Redis as a Service on Cloud

Cognosys Technologies Launches Redis as a Service for Infinitely Scalable, High performance, secure and Reliable datasets on cloud.

Cognosys Technologies launches CogRedis, Redis as a Service as part of its "NoSQL on cloud" offerings. Cognosys CogRedis Solution, was born out of the need for NoSQL Redis based solutions for organizations looking for low latency, high performance Dataset operations.

CogRedis provides managed Redis servers with replication and auto switchover on failure ensuring high availability. CogRedis uses sharding and distributed cloud storage with ability to scale infinitely, allowing datasets to grow without running out of space. CogRedis uses unique load balancing technique across multiple cloud network including Windows Azure & Amazon. Leveraging Cloud technology with Geo-replication CogRedis enables disaster recovery without downtime. CogRedis uses auto sharding and multi point replication to deliver high scalability and performance. CogRedis gives you control over your datasets where you can choose settings like persistence & auto archival frequencies as per business needs. CodRedis supports node.js, .NET, Java, PHP, Python, Scala, Ruby, Rails and many more. Clients can avail automatic backups along with high throughput and low latency as all Redis API calls and command are supported. Clients can focus on application development using CogRedis servers with ultra-fast Redis Server architecture.

About Cognosys Technologies:

Cognosys Technologies is a Red Herring Asia 2012 Top 100 Winner Global ISV leading in Technical Consulting, Cloud Services, leveraging cutting edge technologies to provide software solutions across domains with special emphasis on Storage, Media Services, Banking & Finance, HealthCare, ERP/ CRM, high performance cloud/ cluster computing, complex event processing, enterprise mobile applications and creative embedded deployments. Combining extensive research with unparalleled experience, comprehensive capabilities across industries and business functions, Cognosys Technologies collaborates with clients to help them become high-performance businesses.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebRedis-cloud-service-azure/amazon-cognosys/prweb10366201.htm