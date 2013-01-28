Insurance Claim Resolution Announces New Hurricane Preparedness Seminars

Insurance Claim Resolution will be hosting a series of free seminars to help prepare home and business owners for hurricane season.

In the wake of the many disputed insurance claims following Hurricane Sandy, Miami-based law firm Insurance Claim Resolution, or ICR, has begun offering seminars to help prepare insurance holders on how to ensure their property is valued accurately in the case they incur any damage from a future storm that would require them to file a claim.

After thousands of homeowners were caught unprepared and unable to receive the full benefit of their insurance policies, ICR sought to create a seminar that would ensure local homeowners and business owners are adequately prepared before a storm hits. “There are many things businesses and homeowners can do to prepare for natural disasters,” says Scott Kandell, a partner at ICR. “We want to educate them on every facet to ensure that, in the case of a landfall next hurricane season, they can feel assured that they will not have to endure financial duress. That way, they can focus on what's really important: their safety and that of their families.”

The free seminars will address a variety of subjects specific to natural disaster preparation including: which inspections insurance holders should have on their property, what records to keep, how to ensure records are not lost in the event of a storm and how often they should update their records. The seminars will also provide general insurance information for homes and businesses faced with natural disasters. In addition, ICR will discuss what actions are available in the instance that an insurance company disputes a claim.

