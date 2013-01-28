NuForce Introduces IA-18, a High-End Single-chassis Integrated Stereo Amplifier Delivering Unprecedented Value and Performance Capabilities

The NuForce IA-18 is a single-chassis integrated stereo amplifier of unprecedented value and performance capabilities in high-end audio, incorporating components used in NuForce's celebrated Reference Series products.

NuForce, Inc., a leader in professional and consumer audio gear, announces today a single-chassis integrated stereo amplifier of unprecedented value and performance capabilities in high-end audio. This remarkable unit incorporates components used in NuForce's celebrated Reference Series products. These include much of the same circuitry as the P-20, our most recent flagship preamplifier, a Cross Matrix Array (CMA) capacitor module, and two V3 output amplifier modules.

The IA-18 features five analog RCA inputs and the same stylish touch-strip control panel as that of its reference sibling. Paramount among the IA-18's strengths is its volume control, which, like the P-20's, consists of a switched-resistor ladder network consisting of the latest advances in thin-film technology. With near-perfect exactitude and a noise-floor approaching the vanishing point, the volume control operates by way of a single thin-film, ultra-low-noise resistor in the signal path for each of its 0.5dB gain settings, allowing for precise volume adjustment for each channel in discrete, 0.5dB steps.

Following the preamplifier stage, the CMA capacitor bank's pure DC power enables the V3 amplifier modules to drive loudspeakers with absolute authority, harmonic integrity, and a level of detail that, taken together, reveal a recording's innermost aspects. The listener will be especially impressed by the IA-18's crystalline, fatigue-free, holographic soundstage.

The amp is offered in a black or silver sand-blasted anodized aluminum case and includes a custom-designed remote that permits operation of all of the unit's functions from listening position.

Innovative Features:



Full microprocessor control with memory retention

Five stereo inputs for complete system flexibility

Ultra low noise JFETs employed in input stage for the lowest possible noise performance

Volume adjustment in 99 precise, 0.5dB increments

Advanced, thin-film switched-resistor ladder network for controlling volume - only a single resistor in the signal path at any volume setting

Individually adjustable volume on each input for precise level matching of all sources

A pair of award-winning V3 amplifier modules

Cross-Matrix Array (CMA) capacitor module

Available in a black or silver anodized aluminum chassis

Included remote control for full convenience

Pricing and Availability

The NuForce IA-18 is available worldwide for a suggested retail price of US$3500 and shipping immediately.

About NuForce

Based in Milpitas, California, NuForce first gained visibility for its patented audiophile-grade Class-D power amplifiers, earning numerous awards from audio publications in the U.S. and Japan. Building upon its reputation as a company that developed state-of-the-art audio products, NuForce worked diligently to expand its product line with digital-to-analog converters, in-ear and over-the-ear headphones, speakers and subwoofers, cables, additional home and headphone amplifiers, and other high-end audio accessories. Simple elegant with superior sound quality in every product is the signature of NuForce brand.

Today, NuForce is sold internationally and remains firmly committed to being a high-performance consumer electronics company adhering to stringent quality standards, ensuring integrity and value in every NuForce product.

