Luggage Superstore reveals the American Tourister Genoa

The AT Genoa is an extremely light weight softsided range that brings three fashionable colours of Petrol Blue, Purple and Black Pearl Print. The cases are manufactured as Uprights (2 wheels) or Spinners (2 wheels). The medium and large cases are provided with TSA locks for safety assurance while travelling to the USA. The ease of carrying this case comes from the availability of both the top and side handle. The front pocket that this case is designed with is always the much needed pocket for easy to reach items

The internal features bring a fully lined case. The lid has a zipped mesh section which allows packing to be more organised and it keeps items separated from the rest of the case. The main section of the case has cross functional straps which would help to prevent movement of personal effects while in transit.

The Genoa is a collection of luggage that is light, durable and affordable. The range is made from tough, 600-denier ripstop polyester fabric polyester so it looks elegant and then is secretly tough. This material brings a splash –proof protection so it keeps rain from absorbing into the case while on the move. The case has plenty of room to take whatever is needed for the next holiday.

