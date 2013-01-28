UK Property Investment Training Live Broadcast Announced By Rick Otton

Property investment creative thinker, Rick Otton, recently emailed his students about a special live online training session to be held this week. Due to popular demand, he has today announced that the public may also login to the special training event.

On January 30, http:// property investment strategist, Rick Otton, is conducting a live online training session that is like none he's done before. Featuring as a guest speaker is one of his most successful students, and such has been the demand for access, that Mr Otton has now opened the session up to the public.

What is unique about Mr Otton's student, Sue, is that she conducts her UK real estate investment business remotely - from an island off the coast of the UK.

“Sue has come such a long way since she began learning my strategies, but her biggest asset is her strength of character, and willingness to open her mind to new concepts” said Mr Otton. “I'm sure she will inspire others to take the next step to doing the same.”

Sue is forthcoming about her journey.

“I was told by a well-known property investor in the UK that I wouldn't be able to do anything without being on the ground and I said to myself I can, so I looked for an alternative - that's when I found you Rick” she explains.

Mr Otton is known internationally for his techniques that have made it possible for the least likely people to become involved in UK property investing. He believes that Sue's story illustrates how, by not being discouraged by the obstacles that traditional property ‘experts' put in our way, everyday people can become home owners.

“My students are a combination of home owners wanting to sell their properties in a challenging market, people looking to get a foot in the door to home ownership, and those, like Sue, who want to establish a sound property investment business - wherever they happen to live” said Mr Otton.

“Since announcing the live training session to my students, I have been overwhelmed by requests for them to invite friends, family and colleagues to tune in as well” explained Mr Otton. “So on this one occasion, I've decided to open up the lines to the general public, but only until my broadcast system reaches capacity.”

About Rick Otton

Rick Otton has spent decades making money by snapping up inexpensive real estate and putting it to work building wealth.

He is the founder and CEO of We Buy Houses, which operates in the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand putting his strategies to work every day.

Otton received his start in alternative real estate investment in 1991 and within a year acquired 76 properties. In the following years, he made a fortune using his low-risk, high-reward strategies to inexpensively acquire real estate.

Now, Otton shares the wealth by sharing the wisdom, teaching others how to buy and sell real estate without cutting banks and other middlemen in on the deal.

In 2008 Rick revealed his strategies in the United Kingdom and became the creator of ‘Houses for a Pound'. Otton has been featured in a variety of television programs and magazines.

Mr Otton is conducting UK Zero-Debt Property Cashflow Conference in April 2013, details of which are at rickotton.co.uk

