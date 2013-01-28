2013 Rush Tickets: Rush Clockwork Angels Tour Tickets On Sale Today At TicketProcess.com

Tickets for the 2013 Rush Clockwork Angels tour are available today at TicketProcess.com. Before the band and the tour make the jump over the Atlantic Ocean for a show in Glasgow, Scotland, they will make appearances in Baltimore, Maryland on May 7, Uncasville, Connecticut on May 9 and Atlantic City, New Jersey on May 11.

TicketProcess.com would like to formally announce that they will be making a large inventory of 2013 Rush concert tickets available to the upcoming Clockwork Angels Tour, including a variety of VIP Packages that will allow fans exclusive access. 2013 Rush tour tickets to a large handful of dates are sure to be gone soon, so the popular online exchange encourages fans to make arrangements to purchase their tickets sooner rather than later.

Rush has been producing chart topping hits since their identity was officially formed in the mid-1970s, and they have toured the globe over a dozen times in the years since. Despite their incredible wealth of experience and impressive and extensive list of live performances, members of the band have made it clear that they are more excited than ever about sharing their talents with their fans on the upcoming Clockwork Angels Tour.

The Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas will be the locale for the beginning of the tour on April 23. Three days later the tour will touch down in beautiful Sunrise, Florida for a show at the BB&T Center. Rush tour dates will continue throughout the month of May as the band will make appearances in a collection of southern and eastern states. The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville will be the site of the Wednesday, May 1 show that is sure to sellout far in advance of the curtain rising. Shows in Raleigh, North Carolina on May 3 and Virginia Beach, Virginia on May 5 allow fans in the South an opportunity to see the legendary band in a very large and comfortable venue.

*TicketProcess is not associated with any of the artists or venues listed. Names used in this release are for descriptive purposes only and do not imply endorsement or partnership.

About Ticket Process

Since 2010, TicketProcess secondary ticket exchange has been offering a large selection of live event inventory to some of the most exclusive sports, concert and theater events nationwide. With 7-day customer service, all backed by a 100% Guarantee, its simple design and ease of use allow anyone to purchase event tickets with confidence.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013-rush-concert-tickets/clockwork-angels-tour/prweb10367053.htm