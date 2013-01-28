Eqna.org Provides New Links to Hot Topics

Being an interactive online network, Eqna.org provides users with numerous links to different websites. Most of them focus on such hot topics as style, business, education, entertainment, restaurant, travel, flight, hotel, visa, embassy, and so forth.

Being an interactive online network, Eqna.org is a great platform for people to join, share, and discover knowledge. It also helps them connect with others. Upon using the website, people will have chances to communicate with those whose knowledge is specialized. Also, EQNA enables people to ask questions without sharing their personal information.

Users' questions will be presented on the homepage and answers can be responded right below. Presently, the website has 60 pages with more than 120,000 questions and 450,000 answers from people all over the world.

It is noted that users are provided with numerous links to different useful websites. Most of them focus on such hot topics as style, business, education, entertainment, restaurant, travel, flight, hotel, visa, embassy, and so forth. For instance, they can get information about Vietnam visa centers, tours in Vietnam, tourist visas, credit card at Vietnam banks, living in Vietnam, etc.

To leave a question, people just sign in and type it. Later on, they can wait for answers from people with different views. They can consult and select the best one to respond their own request.

Besides, users can do the trading on the website or browse online shops from the page. Then, it is quite convenient for people when using the website. Information on travel is also available for tourists. Joining the website right now, tourists will have the chance to get the most practical benefits.

