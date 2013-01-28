MetisMD Radiologists Team Up With Naturopathic Specialists To Improve Patient Care

Collaboration Will Give Cancer Patients Access to Leading U.S. Radiologists Online From Anywhere in World

MetisMD, the leading provider of online second opinions in radiology, announced today it has teamed up with Arizona-based, Naturopathic Specialists, LLC, to provide cancer patients around the world with more information about their condition so they can pursue the right course of treatment. The pairing will give Naturopathic Specialists' patients access to MetisMD's network of top U.S. radiologists. They can upload their scans and within 24-48 hours will talk through a comprehensive analysis of the findings with a MetisMD physician.

“MetisMD is committed to arming patients with the information they need to make better decisions about their treatment, which in turn helps physicians like Dr. Rubin be more effective in putting them on the path to wellness,” said MetisMD founder and CEO Dr. Gregory Goldstein. “Accessing great health care today is hard and we want to make it as easy as possible for patients to have all the answers they need.”

According to Naturopathic Specialists' Medical Director and board certified naturopathic oncologist, Dr. Dan Rubin, many of his patients, who come to him seeking alternative or integrative treatments, have an incomplete understanding of their condition, which this collaboration seeks to remedy.

Rubin said, “Patients come to me because they want to use all the tools and treatments available to them to get better. In order to do that, we need a complete picture of their condition. That's what this collaboration with MetisMD will help us accomplish and I'm excited to work with them on behalf of better patient care.”

MetisMD allows patients to upload their radiology scans from anywhere in the world and speak one on one with a leading U.S. radiologist about their findings. Since launching a little more than a year ago, the service has made a difference for countless patients in the US and abroad.

MetisMD is an online second opinion service that provides patients with direct access from anywhere in the world to a network of leading radiologists who can offer an accurate, thorough and high-quality analysis of their tests, ensuring that they have the necessary information to pursue the most beneficial treatment options. The subspecialty interpretations feature high quality, detailed, well-written reports from the best radiologists in their field of expertise, including Neuroradiology, Orthopedic/Musculoskeletal Imaging, Body Imaging (ultrasound, MRI, CT, X-ray) and Women's Imaging (breast and gynecologic imaging). To learn more about MetisMD, please visit http://www.metismd.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366980.htm