myCNAjobs Releases Top Senior Home Care Agency Infographic

myCNAjobs, a caregiver recruitment vehicle for home care agencies and hospitals nationwide, is pleased to announce the release of an infographic recognizing top senior care franchises across the country.

With 10,000 Baby Boomers retiring each day and more than 40 million adults age 65+ in the United States, the need for home care services has never been greater. The newly released infographic highlights the top senior care franchises, ranked by number of locations, in a highly competitive market.

"The senior in-home care market is projected to exceed $22 billion and the industry is still in its' infancy," says Brandi Kurtyka, Chief Marketing Officer of myCNAjobs, headquartered in Chicago. "Our recently released infographic highlights the largest players in the game - many are trusted clients of myCNAjobs," adds Kurtyka.

The top 10 franchises ranked by number of locations include:

Home Instead Senior Care, 973 locations

Comfort Keepers, 738 locations

BrightStar Care, 238 locations

Visiting Angels, 445 locations

Home Helpers, 685 locations

Right at Home, 250 locations

Homewatch CareGivers, 219 locations

Seniors Helping Seniors, 200 locations

Griswold Homecare, 200 locations

Always Best Care Senior Services, 191 locations

