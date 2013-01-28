Career Advice 'Get Passionate' Radio Show Releases New Trailer

Genevieve de Lacaze, jobs and career expert, and host of the ‘Get Passionate' radio show, introduces the new trailer of the career advice show. It's titled “Time to change jobs? Warning: for the committed and the courageous only”.

The career advice ‘Get Passionate' radio show is starting its new formula this year with also a brand new trailer. Genevieve de Lacaze, jobs and career expert and host of the show, aims to convey the main pillars of the show in a trailer that encompasses the show's fun-filled yet purposeful guidance. The trailer can be viewed at http://youtu.be/fT0WtboKWFo. The slides include:

-Time to change jobs?

The show is directed at people unhappy at work and ready to actively seek a job or career change.

Get Passionate

The premise of the show is to start changing by getting “passionate about your own life story”.

-Follow along, See how she does it, And do it yourself

The weekly show is based on the four stages of the Passion Pays journey that Genevieve lays out in her book “Passion Pays: How to Make a Living From Your Passions… and Change the World Too”. Genevieve avoids the one-dimensional attributes of many self-help experts by teasing people, in her trademark Show-Rather-Than-Tell style, into solving their own problems. Listeners will be encouraged to create their own life story by following how Genevieve, herself, creates hers.

Real Challenges

There will be real-life assignments to complete and report. So, the show will actively inspire people and change lives; but only impact those people who are courageous and committed to that change.

“I have worked with many people looking for career advice and there are two factors that set apart those who are still enjoying great success. One: constantly exploring new ideas and two: following through with confident action. I want people to experience for themselves how these mere two factors can change their life and there is no better way than leading by example. I am ready to push my own limitations. It will be uncomfortable but that's the whole point of change and hopefully the show will inspire at least one other person to push through their own barriers too.” says Genevieve.

Enlightening Talks, Clear Guidelines, Exciting Interviews

There will often be guests and stories from inspiring people who are walking the walk and talking the talk and every single episode will provide strategies, tips, inspiration and guidance to take away and apply straightaway.

More information on the four stages can be found on the Passion Pays book website: http://passionpaysbook.com. You can listen to the archive and upcoming episodes of the Get Passionate Radio on Blogtalkradio.

About Genevieve de Lacaze

Genevieve de Lacaze is a j ob and career change expert and a humanitarian who loves creating passionate conversations and ventures to uplift people in their life and career choices. She writes articles, delivers presentations and workshops on many empowering subjects in Europe, USA and Central America.

She is the author of Passion Pays: How to Make a Living From Your Passions… and Change the World too.

She hosts the Get Passionate Radio Show.

She is the Official Expert Guide on Career Development at Selfgrowth.com, #1 self-improvement website and the Intl Head of Continuous Professional Development at the International Institute of Coaching (IIC).

