Ultimate Tailgating Camper Announced by Phoenix Campers: The Bronco Bronco

Phoenix Pop-Up Campers Transforms a 1987 Ford Bronco into the Ultimate Denver Broncos Tailgate Party RV in Truck Camper Magazine

Robby and Cari Rowe, Co-Owners of Phoenix Campers, have announced the appropriately named Bronco Bronco, a Denver Broncos themed pop-up camper built on a 1987 Ford Bronco complete with a 40-inch HDTV, bathroom with toilet and shower, kitchen with sink and propane range top, and a dinette sofa.

The Rowes are life long Denver Broncos fans and have dreamed of building a Broncos themed camper for many years. The build of the Bronco Bronco was documented by Fox 9 News before making its grand public debut at the Denver International Sportsmen's International show earlier this month. The Bronco Bronco was a big hit at the show.

For more information about the Bronco Bronco, check out the full article in Truck Camper Magazine.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366773.htm