Desktop Alert Announces Department of Navy/Marines Mass Notification System Type Accreditation Initiative

The U.S. Department of Navy/Marines formally requests Desktop Alert to participate in Mass Notification Study and Certification Process. Desktop Alert forwards patent pending ‘one minute or less notification' mass notification platform technology for review.

Desktop Alert Inc., the nation's leading and de-facto provider of ‘less than one minute' IP-Based mass notification systems to Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Northern Command, NORAD, the U.S. Army worldwide, the U.S. National Guard and U.S. Air National Guard today announced the U.S. Department of Navy/Marines has formally invited the company to participate in furthering U.S. Navy and Marine enterprise-level mass notification initiatives and capabilities.

Additionally, the company is now competing for the upcoming 2013 U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force mass notification enterprise-level (worldwide) mass notification award initiatives. Desktop Alert is the de-facto mass notification system selected by the United States Military Academy at West Point, Fort Hood, Fort Gordon, U.S. Air Force Space Command, Air Force Global Strike Command Base Malmstrom, U.S. Air Force Academy, Maxwell Air Force Base, Buckley Air Force Base, the National Guard (Air and Army) nationwide and many more key Department of Defense locations. The privately owned company is perched for substantial growth within the Department of Defense in 2013.

“We are very excited by the Navy invitation to participate in government assistance programs designed to enhance crucial existing mass notification systems and initiatives. The Navy has made it abundantly clear it wishes to ‘reduce costs' and more so, eliminate stovepipe information sharing between DoD agencies often externally imposed by proprietary vendor systems with that of newly adopted platforms such as the common alerting protocol (CAP). Ultimately, we believe Desktop Alert will provide the government with significantly reduced cost propositions while simultaneously expanding system capability across existing computational infrastructures using less hardware, less bandwidth and much more alerting horsepower. Get more, pay less. It is a win-win proposition for the warfighter, the government and the taxpayer,” said Howard Ryan, Founder Desktop Alert Inc.

During an emergency, events change rapidly. Situational awareness is crucial to help mitigate and diffuse an unfolding crisis. An alert that is received after several minutes (and possibly without knowledge of an updated communication) could become dangerous. A key factor for recent technological advancements in the alerting industry has been the participation through interoperability across IP-Based computer networks. Desktop Alert is a sponsor-level member at OASIS.

OASIS (Advancing Open Standards For The Information Society) has recently been adopted by the U.S. Department of Defense as well as numerous Government agencies worldwide as a mandatory interoperability standard. In order for industry vendors to be considered for mass notification contracts to Government, they must now provide information sharing via the ratified OASIS protocol: Common Alerting Protocol.

“Historically, it is this lack of interoperability between agencies and vendors that has prevented critical messages from being delivered and consumed in a timely manner during emergencies. Communicating to key stakeholders in critical situations, whether they are corporate threats or life threatening crises, requires speed and proper execution. Make sure you have evaluated the newest technological developments in the alert industry to guarantee that your emergency communications get out to the intended audience in a timely manner and, believe it, the latest standard is in a minute or less. To that end, the Navy and Marines have taken a very keen interest in bolstering their emergency response capabilities,” added Ryan.

Worldwide U.S. Military organizations such as U.S. Northern Command, The United States National Guard, The United States Air Force Academy, The United States Military Academy at West Point, Multi-National Forces in IRAQ and Afghanistan, The U.S. Air Force, The U.S. Army now utilize the Desktop Alert mass notification platform daily for their organizations emergency communication requirements. Desktop Alert can contact thousands of users with desktop alerts and require receipt confirmation of the message. Those not verified can then be listed on a report and/or sent as a "Target Package" to be automatically contacted by other means such as email, SMS, phone calls and other devices.

