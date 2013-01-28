Sense Financial Services Presenting Solo 401(k) Plan - "The Ultimate Retirement Solution"

Most Americans feel limited by their retirement plans: lack of control, limited investment options, and taxation on returns frustrate many retirement plan owners. Those seeking a viable alternative are invited to attend this free event to learn about the self-directed Solo 401(k) Plan.

On Tuesday, January 20, 2013, “The Ultimate Retirement Solution” seminar will be held in the Well Fargo Home Mortgage building in Alhambra, CA. The seminar features the President of Sense Financial Services, Dmitriy Fomichenko, who will present the unique and powerful benefits of the Solo 401(k) Plan.

Sense Financial Services specializes in retirement plans that offer “checkbook control,” such as the Solo 401(k) Plan. The company is dedicated to educating its clients and providing retirement plans that offer total control, unlimited investment capabilities, and high contribution limits.

As the featured speaker of the evening, Mr. Fomichenko will educate attendees how to eliminate IRA Custodian fees forever, how to establish a private bank and never be turned down by it, how to never again pay credit card interest and instead pay it to your own retirement plan, how to maximize retirement savings, how to use debt financing and pay zero in taxes, the best way to accumulate substantial amount of wealth tax-free, put nearly 10 times more in your plan compared to an IRA, Solo 401(k) Contributions Limits and other plan rules.

The event is sponsored by Team NuVision, a full-service real estate sales team. Rudy L. Kusuma, the leader of Team NuVision, specializes in representing property owners in disposition of their real estate and has negotiated more than $30 million in distressed sales with various lenders nationwide. These events provide local real estate investors with an opportunity to learn, network, and analyze various real estate ideas.

The event will begin at 7:00 pm; doors open at 6:30 pm. All are welcome to attend.

For more information and registration for this event, please visit: http://www.meetup.com/NuVision-InvestorsClub/events/98755012/.

About Sense Financial:

Sense Financial Services is California's leading provider of retirement accounts with “Checkbook Control”: the Solo 401k and the Checkbook IRA. Over the years, they have assisted hundreds of clients obtain checkbook control over their retirement accounts while providing them with the ability to invest in virtually any investment class, including real estate, private lending, mortgage notes and much more without the need for custodian approval.

To learn more about the retirement plans available to the self-employed and the small business owner, please visit: http://www.sensefinancial.com.

# # #

