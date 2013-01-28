PodGrasp Localized with TraductoPro

The creator of PodGrasp, Gary Hughes, localized his Mac app with TraductoPro and gave the localization tool a five star rating, submitting a detailed case study on the experience.

Hughes said he wanted to use localization to broaden the appeal of PodGrasp by making it easier to use for people whose first language is not English. In his research on localization, prior to choosing TraductoPro, he discovered the process was tedious and found much conflict on the Internet as to what types of services were most effective.

“TraductoPro removed a lot of the tedium from the localization process and let me concentrate on the development of PodGrasp. Using TraductoPro saved me a lot of time and hence money,” said Hughes.

Hughes used TraductoPro to localize PodGrasp in five languages with approximately three hours of work and said he plans to use it to localize the iPhone version of PodGrasp. Within this time, he also localized his app store meta data and began marketing the app in all the new languages within hours.

“The process wasn't perfect but it wasn't far from it and the quick response and attitude from support more than made up for the few issues I had. TraductoPro care about their product and their customers…It's refreshing to have a slick development tool.”

To view the full case study, visit TraductoPro at http://www.traductoapp.com/localization-case-studies/podgrasp ‎.

About PodGrasp

PodGrasp is an audio podcast player for the Mac and iPhone. The app is used to store a podcast history, stream podcasts, and subscribe to podcasts directly from the device. Gary Hughes is the creator of PodGrasp, which can be downloaded in the Mac App Store for $0.99. For more information, visit: http://www.podgrasp.com.

About TraductoPro

TraductoPro is a Mac application to automate the process of localizing Mac and iOS apps. Users import their Xcode projects and the application makes the strings localizable and translates them in the desired language. The interface connects to human translators who return the localized strings and content to the user in usually less than 24 hours. TraductoPro was created by Visual Frames, a software solutions company. For more information or to download TraductoPro, visit http://www.traductoapp.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/podgrasp/prweb10365822.htm