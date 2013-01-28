Triathlon Coaching Experts Rick and Gail Kattouf Join Faculty of International Triathlon Coaching Association

Triathlon champions Rick and Gail Kattouf have joined the International Triathlon Coaching Association faculty, offering their athletic and business expertise to triathlon coaches across the world. The ITCA online training gives fitness pros, coaches and trainers the tools to train triathletes of all levels.

Triathlon champions Rick and Gail Kattouf, who used their International Triathlon Coaching Association (ITCA) training to launch their global coaching business, recently joined the ITCA faculty, offering their athletic and business expertise to triathlon coaches across the world.

Best-selling author Dr. Rick Kattouf, winner of three Duathlon Age Group National Championships, has coached thousands of athletes around the globe, and is one of the most sought after fitness, sport-specific and nutrition coaches in the world. Kattouf is the CEO and founder of TeamKattouf, Inc. and TeamKattouf Nutrition, LLC; he is also the co-author of the best-selling book, “The Secret to Winning Big,” author of “Forever Fit,” the host of 3-DVD set Rx Nutrition and more. Gail Kattouf is a former Division I collegiate distance runner who earned 25 All-Conference Honors while racing for Furman University in South Carolina and has since won the USAT Duathlon National Champions and the ITU Duathlon World Championships in 2011, among other prestigious races. Her previous work as an exercise physiologist helped foster her passion for wellness, which she now shares as multi-sport coach for TeamKattouf, Inc.

The ITCA triathlon coaching certification helps triathlon coaches construct programs for both training and racing, identify appropriate pace training zones, identify heart rate training zones and more. The multi-sport training covers both shorter sprint distances and full triathlon training.

“We couldn't ask for better triathlon coaches than Rick and Gail, who offer an amazing combination of racing expertise, coaching skills and business success. They are inspirational, dedicated and incredibly successful as athletes and business owners, and I know they will continue to motivate and inspire coaches and racers by offering their expertise on our ITCA faculty,” said John Spencer Ellis, founder of the International Triathlon Coaching Association and its multi-sport certification, which is a division of the National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association (NESTA).

The online International Triathlon Coaching Association certification, which follows all the rules and regulations of USA Triathlon, offers ongoing enrollment and is valid for two years. The ITCA faculty offers diverse skills and expertise in all elements of triathlon training and coaching.

About the International Triathlon Coaching Association

The International Triathlon Coaching Association (ITCA) is the triathlon certification division of the National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association or NESTA, formed in 2008 to be the leading source of triathlon coaching certification and business development for new and advancing triathlon coaches. Since 1992, NESTA has been a leader in innovative solutions for sports and fitness professionals. Now with more than 55,000 members in 55 countries, it is one of the largest fitness associations in the world, and the fastest growing association of its kind in the United States. For more information, please visit http://triathloncoachcertification.com/



