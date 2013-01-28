iBook21 Has Decided to Launch iMarket, Focused on Users Business and Companies Profit

iBook21 has announced that it will start iMarket to create a new image of the social network in the whole world.

iBook21 has launched iMarket Module for the interest of business organization as well as the common user. iMarket of iBook21 is a one stop shop for businesses. iBook21 offers sellers the opportunity to sell products at fixed prices to its vast international audience.

The seller can enable the "Enable Instant Payment" option at the time of listing of the product and buyers can choose any of the available payment gateways .

iBook21 is playing a leading role to use the facilities of the Social Network in the personal life of the Users. Its effort is now changing the way of thinking of the common people about Social Media.

iBook21 is allowing companies to reach beyond their geographical marketplace. iMarket is a marketplace of combined B2B, B2C and C2C .

