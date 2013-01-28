New Zocor Labeling Update on Increased Diabetes Risk: Now, AttorneyOne Can Provide Advice for Legal Counsel

On January 24th, 2013 Health Canada informed that a new warning about the increased blood sugar levels and the risk of diabetes has been added to the drug labels for six statins, including Zocor. In light of this news, AttorneyOne, a recognized authority on law, informs that they are now providing advice, including how to get in contact with legal counsel, to people potentially affected by Depakote side effects. http://www.attorneyone.com/zocor-lawsuit/

AttorneyOne.com, a recognized authority on law, informs on the latest news concerning the drug Zocor and Zocor Lawsuit.

On January 24th, 2013 Health Canada informed that a new warning about the increased blood sugar levels and the risk of diabetes has been added to the drug labels for six statins, including Zocor. Zocor, manufactured by Merck Pharmaceuticals, is a cholesterol-lowering drug also known by the generic name “Simvastatin”. As the notice informed “Based on the review of all available data, Health Canada concluded that the risk of diabetes appears to be mainly in patients with pre-existing risk factors for diabetes”.

According to court documents, on October 5th, 2012, a lawsuit was filed in Nevada District Court (case no. 2:2012cv01759) by a man alleging he suffered serious muscle damage from Zocor. In the lawsuit plaintiff claims he took Zocor from 2007 to 2010. Subsequently, he alleges he suffered muscle damage and weakness, pain and suffering.

Taking into consideration the latest developments, AttorneyOne.com updated the website and, now, can actively provide an expert opinion including how to get in contact with legal counsel easily and inexpensively in case of alleged Zocor severe complications. Sean Burke, director of Media Relations for AttorneyOne.com, adds that the relevant information illustrates that people continue to file Zocor lawsuits. "For that reason", he continues, "our focus should squarely fall on getting the word out and assisting people in finding the right legal assistance.”

On November 7th, 2012, Health Canada endorsed important safety information on Zocor (simvastatin) dosage associated with the increased risk of myopathy/rhabdomyolysis.

AttorneyOne.com has further information on Zocor lawsuits including how to get in contact with legal counsel.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA Attorney One was founded in 2004 and is not a law firm. They offer a nationwide legal service which helps consumers find the best representation for their legal needs. You can learn more about Attorney One at our website http://www.attorneyone.com. You can also find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/AttorneyOne. Checkout earlier news from us at http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/1/prweb10358398.htm.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10365250.htm