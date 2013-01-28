transmodus Adds Virtual Terminal to linked2pay

Cloud-based solution now unifies Virtual Terminal with payments accepted using emails (e-bills and e-offers) and online forms.

transmodus, the payments technology company that powers linked2pay, today announced the addition of a Virtual Terminal to the linked2pay payments platform. Businesses using linked2pay now have a single cloud-based solution that unifies our Virtual Terminal with linked2pay emails (e-bills and e-offers) and online forms, giving them more and easier ways to accept customer payments.

The linked2pay Virtual Terminal features:



Acceptance of credit card and ACH payments by phone, fax or by mail

Additional fields available to create and save more than one Virtual Terminal

Ability to set a payment and delay the actual transaction date

Simple option to capture telephone or written authorizations

Ability to auto populate customer data with one click

Report generator can send daily, weekly or monthly reports

Payment submission instantly sends email receipt to customer

"Like linked2pay email payments and forms builder, our Virtual Terminal is also very simple for our clients to use while offering a wide range of flexibility. Our clients range from very small supply companies to Fortune 500 healthcare providers. The extensive work we have done on platform development has given us the advantage to make linked2pay robust in features, yet simple to deploy and use,” says Stephen Hipskind, CIO of transmodus.

transmodus is connected for transaction processing with many of the top 25 US banks for RDC and ACH. And our PCI compliant virtual terminal connects via TSYS, Authorize.Net and other leading card processors.

About transmodus

transmodus provides an on-demand solutions that delivers check and ACH payments automation. transmodus powers linked2pay.com, a cloud-based solution simplifying payments processing by credit card or ACH.

For more information please visit https://transmodus.net or https://linked2pay.com

Contact Information:

Richard McShirley

CMO, transmodus

805-886-0687

E-Mail: rmcshirley(at)transmodus(dot)net

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweblinked2pay/payments/prweb10364376.htm