New Industrial Truck Association Website Enhances Industry's Image

Website to benefit members through upgraded information-sharing and easily accessible industry information.

Industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers have a new go-to source for valuable information that could enhance their business profile.

The Industrial Truck Association (ITA) has overhauled its website, indtrk.org, to provide new value to its members and to become the leading source of information about industrial trucks for policy makers worldwide.

The re-launching of the website is part of an enhanced communications strategy meant to engage ITA's members, attract new members, and fortify ITA as the voice of the Material Handling Industry.

“A new communications strategy is crucial to helping ITA portray a professional image that reflects the quality of our member companies,” said Brian Feehan, ITA president. “This new site is designed to improve communications among members, stay up to date on market activities and serve as an information resource for anyone interested in the industrial truck industry.”

Visitors to the website should view market information in the Market Intelligence section. This contains publicly available information on market trends for non-members. “This market intelligence depicts trends and drives interest in the industrial truck marketplace by helping businesses recognize the changing needs of the industry,” Feehan said. “Our goal is to be the first and best at delivering the information, news and insight they need to support decision-making.”

Feehan, who became president in January 2012, also plans to make the new revamped public website a more active tool for member engagement. This will include posting member press releases on the site to help them expand the reach of their message in the marketplace.

ITA will soon launch an e-newsletter to keep its members informed on market intelligence, engineering and standards, and other industry insights.

About ITA

For more than 60 years, the Industrial Truck Association has been the leading organization of industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers of component parts and accessories that conduct business in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Based in Washington, D.C., ITA maintains an influential voice in international standards development for the industry. The organization also advances engineering practices to promote safe products, disseminates statistical marketplace information and provides industry forums for learning and networking.

