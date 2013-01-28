Content Marketing is Key to Selling Products in 2013

A recent article from The Huffington Post underscores the benefits that companies receive from content marketing campaigns—drawing the attention of Endless Leadz.

Content marketing was one of the biggest buzzwords of 2012, with many pundits suggesting that companies can boost their visibility and create consumer goodwill by moving beyond straightforward promotion, instead offering creative content that serves a direct, practical use to clients and potential clients. Though exhortations to engage in content marketing are common, specific examples are trickier to come by. Rectifying that problem is a recent article from The Huffington Post, which presents an actual marketing report made on behalf of a wallpaper and design firm called RINEKWALL. The report offers some specific marketing suggestions for RINEKWALL, but, according to the Baltimore-based marketing firm Endless Leadz, the report also has implications for businesses of all kinds.

“This article presents some stellar suggestions for RINEKWALL, but there are lessons the rest of us can glean from it, as well,” offers Endless Leadz founder Zsolt Bicskey, in a new statement to the press. “First and foremost, the article demonstrates the sheer diversity of ideas that are out there, and the limitless options that businesses encounter as they seek to promote themselves more creatively.”

Indeed, the marketing report published in The Huffington Post notes ways in which the wallpaper company can move beyond traditional advertising and instead focus on “promotion, public relations, events, and social media.” Specifically, the article presents some ideas for how a wallpaper and design company can present itself as trendy and hip; how it can offer pragmatic solutions to homeowners; and how create viral content that presents its products in a positive light without straightforwardly advertising them.

The ideas presented in the article range from traveling art exhibits to various kinds of viral video campaigns. The latter is what caught the eye of Bicskey. “It has never been more important for companies to increase brand awareness and capture leads through the cultivation of winsome and memorable content marketing campaigns, and the video ideas listed herein provide some fine examples of that,” he affirms.

The suggestions made for RINEKWALL include a series of videos in which the company owners act as urban street artists, using their wallpapers to decorate trashcans and the like; and, an idea for how-to and tutorial videos, showing homeowners how they can use wallpaper to completely change the look and feel of a room. “The idea is that you market your products through humor and through useful, actionable advice—two things that attract attention and stick out in the minds of consumers,” says Bicskey. “The bottom line is that user engagement stems from the creation of compelling content—and that is a lesson businesses need to understand if they want to sell their products in 2013!”

Endless Leadz offers an array of content marketing services to enterprises both large and small, in Baltimore and beyond.

ABOUT:

Endless Leadz provides marketing help to small businesses, corporate clients and publishers. It specializes in generating online buzz and lead generation through marketing services and search engine strategies. To find out what Endless Leadz can do for you, visit http://www.EndlessLeadz.com.

Endless Leadz can be found on Facebook, Twitter or visit the Endless Leadz YouTube channel.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebEndlessLeadz/ContentMarketing/prweb10363141.htm