Adam Systems Announces a Fully-Managed Cloud Platform for the Adam DMS, Making Dealers Move to the Cloud Simple

Adam Systems today announced the roll out of its' latest effort, the Adam Xcelerate Platform.

Xcelerate is a fully-managed and secure Internet based platform that boosts the efficiency of the Adam Dealer Management Solution (DMS) while reducing costs, improving productivity and increasing profits. With Adam Xcelerate, dealers can deploy the Adam DMS in the cloud thus eliminating costly onsite IT infrastructure.

“The Xcelerate Platform goes beyond offering dealers a cloud based DMS” states John Cowan, CIO of Adam Systems, “Along with deploying the Adam DMS in the cloud, we can help dealers move their entire IT infrastructure into the cloud by offering private, secure hosted desktop applications such as Microsoft Office, Microsoft Exchange, hosted Active Directory, document storage, and other custom applications.”

In addition to the new Xcelerate Platform, Adam Systems will continue to offer onsite server deployment. This will give dealers the option of how they utilize the Adam DMS.

“Many dealers would rather focus on their business, not on servers, data backups and data security. Xcelerate gives dealers a secure platform with built-in disaster recovery, business continuity and on-the-go connectivity. ” says Bruce Weaver, President of Adam Systems, “The Xcelerate Platform is another goal accomplished and allows Adam Systems to meet the needs of those looking to minimize their IT infrastructure by moving into the cloud.”

Adam Xcelerate is available today to both current and prospective customers. For further information, please visit http://www.adamdms.com .

About Adam Systems

Adam Systems is a leading provider of Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) to automotive and powersports retailers throughout the US and the Caribbean Basin.

