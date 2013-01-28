Public Vote Can Help Support a Bereavement Camp at Cohen Children's Medical Center

You can help Cohen Children's Medical Center receive a grant of up to $15,000 from The National Biodiesel Board and Bioheat® Fuel that will support Camp HOPE, a weekend-long bereavement camp for children grieving the loss of a loved one. Just go to http://www.bioheatonline.com and vote for Cohen's. You can vote once a day, every day starting January 28th through February 17th.

If awarded, funds will support CCMC's Center for Healing Opportunity Perseverance and Enlightenment (the Center for HOPE), which delivers innovative bereavement programs for children and families. The Center's mission is to nurture children's natural capacity to heal after a loss by providing a safe haven, innovative educational programs, and skilled counseling that support the grieving and recovery processes.

Specifically, funding from Bioheat would be used to re-establish Camp HOPE, the Center's free weekend-long bereavement camp, which had previously been suspended due to budgetary constraints. This grant would enable the camp to re-launch for a weekend in September 2013 and bring together twenty-five 7-13 year-old children for fun camp activities combined with grief education and emotional support. Susan Thomas, Bereavement Coordinator and Director of the Center states, “This unique camp experience resonates with children, offering campers the opportunity to establish friendships within a compassionate and caring community.” A grant from Bioheat would allow Camp HOPE to remain free of charge to all children and would cover all related expenses, including bus transportation, campsite rental fees, staffing expenses, activity materials, and food and beverage for campers.

Bioheat established their NYC Bioheat Proud 2B2 Renewable Warmup campaign to thank New York City for its recent mandate requiring all heating oil contain B2 Bioheat® Fuel, which is renewable and burns more cleanly. The campaign also serves to give back to the New York community following the devastation of Hurricane Sandy. Superstorm Sandy has impacted the financial stability of many families, including those in need of the services provided by the Center for HOPE.

