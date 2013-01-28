Test & Learn Session with Walgreens and PETCO Draws Standing-Room Only Crowd at NRF's Big Show

Applied Predictive Technologies (APT) co-presented a Big Ideas session about strategies for leveraging big data to inform business decisions with executives from Walgreens and Petco.

Applied Predictive Technologies (APT), the world's largest pure-play, cloud-based predictive analytics software company, co-presented a Big Ideas session about strategies for leveraging Test & Learn to inform business decisions with executives from Walgreens and Petco at the National Retail Federation's (NRF) Big Show in New York City.

During “Better Decisions, Not Just Bigger Data: Learn How Petco and Walgreens are Using Test & Learn,” Petco‘s John Rhoades discussed how to maximize the effectiveness of pricing and promotions in front of a maximum capacity crowd. During the session, Tony Pedraza from Walgreens also shared how the company has leveraged APT to maximize the effectiveness of their merchandising programs.

Following the presentation, Scott Setrakian, APT's Managing Director, led a Q&A session with Petco and Walgreens, taking questions from retail executives in the audience about the importance of scientific testing in their decision-making processes. “The fantastic turnout here underscores the growing importance of scientific testing,” said Setrakian. “We look forward to continue working with Petco and Walgreens, as they leverage Test & Learn across their organizations.”

Among the major topics receiving attention at NRF's Big Show, Big Data was at the forefront. Big Data will continue to make a major impact on retailing as today's leading organizations continue to put data-driven decisions at the center of their organizational culture.

