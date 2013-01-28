US Drug Watchdog is Now Urging Bladder Cancer Victims to Call the Johnson Law Group if They Used Diabetes Drug Called Actos Prior to Diagnosis

The US Drug Watchdog is now urging diabetics who used the diabetes drug called Actos to call the Johnson Law Group if prior to the diagnosis they had been using this diabetes drug. For more information the US Drug Watchdog is urging all Actos users who now have developed bladder cancer to contact the Johnson Law Group at 1-800-996-9900 for a legal evaluation. http://www.johnsonlawgroup.com/

The US Drug Watchdog is saying, "There are nearly 26 million diabetics in the United States, and we fear most have not heard about the diabetes drug called Actos, and a elevated risk for bladder cancer, that has been associated with this specific drug. We fear most diabetics would never consider a diabetes drug called Actos, and an elevated risk of bladder cancer, but that is exactly what we are saying. We also believe we need family members, loved ones, or friends to help us try to get these victims identified. Did you, or a loved one use the diabetes drug called Actos, and then get diagnosed with bladder cancer? If the answer is yes, we are urging you to call the Johnson Law Group for a legal evaluation." According to the AP, "The FDA has issued a warning that Actos may be linked to an increased risk of bladder cancer. Meanwhile, both Germany and France have suspended sales of Actos. The Actos suspension became effective July 11, 2011. The Johnson Law Group can be contacted at 1-800-996-9900. http://www.johnsonlawgroup.com/

The US Drug Watchdog says, "One of the biggest problems we have with respect to our drug initiative work, is the average US consumer never hears about a drug recall, or serious side effects related to a specific drug's use. We are attempting to change this very sad fact with aggressive initiatives focused on increasing public awareness, and hopefully suggesting possible help for victims." http://USDrugWatchdog.Com

Case number 11cv2406 BEN BGS in the Federal District Court San Diego, CA.

