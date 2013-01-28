US Drug Watchdog Now Urges All Women Stuck with a Failed Transvaginal Mesh Product Failure to Call Them for Names of National Caliber Attorneys

The US Drug Watchdog does not believe a victim of a transvaginal mesh, tape, or bladder sling failure would want to share their information with a male attorney, so they are offering to send all failure victims to national caliber attorneys who are all women. For more information women, who are victims of a transvaginal mesh, tape, or bladder sling failure are urged to contact the US Drug Watchdog anytime at 866-714-6466. http://USDrugWatchdog.Com

According to the New York Times, "In 2010, about 185,000 US women underwent procedures in which mesh was implanted vaginally to treat urinary incontinence. That was just one year. Problematic transvaginal mesh type products have been used for at least a decade." According to court records, "A transvaginal mesh, tape, or bladder sling failure occurs when the mesh fails to bind to a woman's pelvic tissues. As a consequence of this, the body rejects the mesh that has been sewn into it. As a result, the transvaginal mesh may start to poke its way through the vaginal wall and protrude out of the vaginal tissue. This complication is more commonly referred to as erosion. Erosion may result in extreme pain, infection, bleeding, and vaginal discharge."

The US Drug Watchdog is indicating symptoms of a transvaginal mesh/Sling implant failure may include:



Pain during sexual intercourse caused by erosion.

Mesh erosion through the vagina (the mesh is actually protruding out of the vaginal wall)

Vaginal Bleeding

Vaginal Infection

Urinary problems

Organ perforation

Hardening of the vaginal mesh

Injury to nearby organs

Severe Pelvic Pain

The US Drug Watchdog says, "One of the biggest problems we have with respect to our failed medical device or recalled drug initiative work is the average US consumer never hears about a drug recall or failures involving medical devices like a transvaginal mesh, tape, or bladder sling failure.

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Multidistrict litigation (MDL) consolidates all similar cases into one courtroom and will include the Defendants:

C.R. Bard, Inc., (MDL No. 2187);

American Medical Systems Inc., MDL No. 2325);

Boston Scientific Corp., (MDL No. 2326); and Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon, Inc. (MDL No. 2327)

