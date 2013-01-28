MP Antenna Announces New Sales Representation

MP Antenna announces the addition of J R Brophy & Associates as sales representative for Multi-Polarized Antennas.

MP Antenna, the exclusive developer and manufacturer of advanced Multi-Polarized antennas, announced today the appointment of J R Brophy & Associates LLC to provide sales support throughout Illinois and Wisconsin.

For over 12 years J R Brophy & Associates has provided professional sales representation for many of the leading brands in the communications and wireless industries and focuses strongly on building long-term relationships with their principals and customers. The firm is based in Lisle, Illinois and is strategically located just outside of Chicago. The addition of J R Brophy greatly complements the growth of the MP Antenna channel network and provides their customers in Illinois and Wisconsin with in-depth sales coverage.

MP Antenna, LTD. (http://www.mpantenna.com) is the exclusive developer and manufacturer of advanced Multi-Polarized antennas that are well-suited for a range of applications including Public Safety Antennas, wireless broadband systems, WiFi, WiMax, video monitoring systems, 3G, CDMA, GSM, PCS and LTE. The company's product line improves signal penetration and connectivity in obstructed deployments providing increased data throughput, enhanced voice clarity and multi-path mitigation. MP Antenna's products are protected under numerous US patents with many US and foreign patents pending. MP Antenna is privately held and designs and manufactures its products at their headquarters located near Cleveland, Ohio, USA.

For more information on

J R Brophy & Associates LLC.,

Contact: 4642 Western Avenue, Lisle, IL 60532

Phone: 630-719-0126, Fax: 630-416-9804

Or visit http://www.jrbrophy.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebMulti-Polarized/Antenna/prweb10355147.htm