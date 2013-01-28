US Drug Watchdog Now Expands Their DePuy Pinnacle All Metal Hip Implant Initiative with Emphasis on Senior Citizens and Getting a Blood Test for Cobalt and Chromium

The US Drug Watchdog says, "We urgently need family members of senior citizen recipients of a DePuy Pinnacle metal on metal hip implant to request their loved one gets a blood test for elevated levels of cobalt, and chromium in their blood, because we fear most senior citizens will not complain about issues with their DePuy Pinnacle all metal hip implant." For more information about the DePuy Pinnacle metal on metal hip implant recipients are urged to call the US Drug Watchdog at 866-714-6466. http://USDrugWatchdog.Com

The US Drug Watchdog says, "We are expanding our DePuy Pinnacle metal on metal hip implant initiative with a focus on senior citizens, because we are not hearing from enough of them. The typical metal on metal hip implant recipient we talk to is in their 40's, or 50's, and the group is almost evenly divided between women, and men. Unfortunately, based on our research we know we should be talking to a older demographic, and we are not? Our new worry is pretty simple-we do not think most senior citizens want to go through painful hip implant revision surgery, so they do not complain. Our bigger worry is we do not know what elevated levels of cobalt, or chromium will do to a metal on metal hip implant recipient on a long term basis, so we are urging family members to help us out. Did your Mom, or Dad, have a hip implant surgery done between 2002, and 2011, and did it involve the DePuy Pinnacle metal on metal hip implant? If the answer is yes, please urge your loved one to get a blood test focused on elevated levels of cobalt, and chromium, and if these levels are elevated please have them call us so we can get them to the best possible law firms." According to the New York Times on December 27th 2011, "The so-called metal-on-metal hips, in which a device's ball and joint are made of metal, are failing at high rates within a few years, as opposed to decades." The US Drug Watchdog does not want any DePuy Pinnacle metal on metal hip implant recipient left holding the bag over a problem that should not be their's-in the event this type of all metal hip implant has already failed, or fails in the near future. The group says, "If you, or a loved one has had a hip replacement involving the metal-on-metal hip implant called the DePuy Pinnacle, or any other metal on metal hip implant device that has failed please call us immediately at 866-714-6466." http://USDrugWatchdog.Com

The US Drug Watchdog says, "Symptoms of a DePuy Pinnacle hip implant failure include pain, problems walking, swelling of the hip, lack of flexibility, and elevated cobalt, or chromium levels in the hip implant recipient's blood. The easiest way for a metal on metal hip implant recipient to determine if their metal on metal hip implant has failed is to get a blood test focused on cobalt, or chromium levels in their blood." http://USDrugWatchdog.Com

The US Watchdog is the premier medical device, and pharmaceutical watchdog, and advocate in the United States.

