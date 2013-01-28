Net company growth dropping in Cannock, reports Duport

During the third quarter of 2012, there was a drop in net company growth in Cannock, according to figures released by leading company formation agents, Duport.co.uk.

The third quarter of 2012 saw a drop in net company growth in Cannock, according to the latest Duport Business Confidence Report.

The company register increased by 31 during this period, compared to 48 in the same period during 2011. Although the number of company formations rose, an increase in company closures led to the fall in net company growth.

The local council is currently working to regenerate the area. Its main objectives are to encourage business growth and diversity, promote the area to investors and support initiatives to secure jobs for local people.

Managing Director of Duport.co.uk, Peter Valaitis said:

“The fall in net company growth in Cannock is indicative of the difficult economic conditions throughout the UK.”

“The action the council is taking to regenerate the area will no doubt have a positive effect on the local economy in the coming months and years. It will be interesting to see whether net company growth has risen by the time we publish our next report.”

The Duport Business Confidence Report for Cannock provides a wealth of economic data that provides an insight into the business landscape of the area. More information and statistics can be found at http://www.duport.co.uk/cannock.

