Nitin Chhoda Releases Compelling and Cost Saving Motivation for Utilizing an EMR to Handle Coding and Billing Tasks In-House

A medical practice runs on the effectiveness of its coding and billing department; time consuming and complicated, it's a task that many clinicians choose to outsource to a specialty agency. Electronic medical record (EMR) expert and physical therapist, Nitin Chhoda, said an EMR offers practitioners all the tools needed to handle their billing in-house and released new information on the advantages offered by the systems.

“There are advantages to both systems,” said Chhoda, “but an EMR is an especially helpful and cost effective solution for smaller practices. EMRs contain the same tools used by medical billing companies, but physical therapists may still want to employ a professional coder to work with the EMR.”

Chhoda said that with the updated ICD-10 coding changes set to take effect in 2014, many clinicians have been reluctant to take on in-house billing and coding operations. He noted that practitioners can eliminate the cost of outsourcing with an EMR, while still maintaining HIPAA compliance and safeguarding the privacy of patients. Federal mandates require medical practices to implement an EMR in the coming months and Chhoda said it's just good business to take full advantage of the system's functionalities.

An integrated EMR submits reimbursement requests electronically, with no need to shuffle paper records multiple times. EMRs have built-in coding and billing abilities that allows therapists to submit claims individually or as a batch at predetermined times. Reimbursements are collected quicker and deposited directly into the clinic's account. Practice owners can easily conduct their own audits on the state of their clinic with EMR tools.

Obtaining patient payments is easy with an EMR, providing an enhanced level of convenience for clients and a collection system for clinicians that operates 24/7. The system allows patients to pay their bill by credit and debit card, or have funds deducted from their bank account. Recurring and one-time payments can be made. Patients can be contacted through mail and email, phone, voice and text messages, and mobile devices for remind them of their balances.

Chhoda said another advantage of an EMR is the ability to verify a client's healthcare information from an extensive array of providers. With so many individuals losing benefits when their employment is terminated, practice owners can validate a patient's coverage, allowable services, caps and limitations.

An EMR encompasses the same tools used by medical billing companies and Chhoda's new information provides compelling evidence for their use. The systems are capable of handling all of a clinic's coding and billing requirements, without the need for expensive outsourcing to costly specialty agencies. EMRs place coding, billing and collections in the hands of practice owners for greater control over their cash flow.

ABOUT NITIN CHHODA

Nitin Chhoda PT, DPT is a licensed physical therapist, a certified strength and conditioning specialist and an entrepreneur. He is the author of "Physical Therapy Marketing For The New Economy" and “Marketing for Physical Therapy Clinics” and is a prolific speaker, writer and creator of products and systems to streamline medical billing and coding, electronic medical records, health care practice management and marketing to increase referrals. He has been featured in numerous industry magazines, major radio and broadcast media, and is the founder of Referral Ignition training systems and the annual Private Practice Summit. Chhoda speaks extensively throughout the U.S., Canada and Asia. He is also the creator of the Therapy Newsletter and Clinical Contact, both web-based services to help private practices improve communication with patients, delivery better quality of care and boost patient retention.

