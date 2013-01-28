Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI Corp) Releases Inaugural List of Top Producers Who Achieved The Level Of Executive Or Higher

Marketing Xocolate International Corporation Releases Inaugural List of Top Producers

Following the completion of its inaugural year, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) released a list of its top producers. The MXI-Corp Top 10 Producers are distributors who achieved the level of Executive or higher with the largest executive generation bonuses year-to-date.

“Since June 2005, we tracked the top producers and sales among our growing network,” said Andrew Brooks, MXI-Corp founder and executive vice president. “This list below demonstrates the great success we achieved. We look forward to continued growth and success the coming years.”

The top producers are:

-Sunrise Ventures (Utah)

-Ocean 11 (Utah)

-Financial X-Celleration (Ariz.)

-PSA Sales Group (Utah)

-Dream Team (Utah)

-Katrina T. (Calif.)

-Action Physical Therapy Inc. (Utah)

-Marketing Miracles International (Utah)

-Linda L. (Wash.)

-K&C Enterprise Inc. (Utah)

“This list is a great recognition for top distributors,” said Adam Green, president of Winner's Circle International. “The ‘Xocolate' opportunity has been wonderful to be a part of and a great experience to share with others.”

About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators

