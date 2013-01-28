Valentine's Day & Weekend 2013 at Via Brasil Steakhouse

This Best of Las Vegas Brazilian Steakhouse is giving everyone the chance to receive the pampering and romance from February 14th till February 16th'2013

Celebrate with the one you love this Valentine's Weekend at Via Brasil Steakhouse .This Brazilian Churrscaria is known to be one of the most romantic restaurants in Las Vegas in Summerlin area. With its extensive all glass wine cellar, multiple water features and overall elegant décor Via Brasil Steakhouse is widely considered one of the most Romantic Restaurants in Las Vegas.

This year 2013 Valentine's Day happens to fall on a Thursday . Via Brasil Steakhouse is taking this opportunity to spread the romance of Valentine's Day throughout the entire weekend leading up to Saturday February 16th'2013.The owner of Via Brasil Steakhouse promises all guests will receive first class treatment and all the romance of Valentine's Day no matter which day they choose to dine.

VALENTINES WEEKEND CELEBRATION PACKAGE OPTIONS

OPTION 1 $46,99 “Rodizio Dinner with 18 Meats ,16 Side Dishes and Gourmet Salad Bar with 35 Hot and Cold Dishes AYCE”

OPTION 2 $65,00 “Rodizio Dinner, Valentine's Dessert and Select Bottle of Wine”

Children 5 years old and under Rodizio Dinner is Free and Children 6-12 years old Rodizio Dinner is $23,49

Option 3 Valentine's Bar Menu will be offered for all guests

About Via Brasil Steakhouse:

Via Brasil Steakhouse is located at 1225 S. Fort Apache Road, on the southwest corner of Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road. Open seven days a week, Via Brasil Steakhouse is open for Dinner service from 5 pm Monday through Friday, 3pm Saturday and 10 am Sunday. Brunch is Served on Sundays Only from 10:00 am -4:00 pm. Reservations are encouraged. For reservations or more information, please call 702-804-1400 or visit http://www.viabrasilsteakhouse.com. Also follow us on Facebook and Twitter @viabrasilsteakh

Media Contact

Anna Gomes

702-804-1400

anna(at)viabrasilsteakhouse.com

http://www.viabrasilsteakhouse.com



