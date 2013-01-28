PCI Appoints Jose Solorio-Ruiz, MBA, Manager of West Coast Operations

PCI, (Pharmaceutical Calibrations and Instrumentation, LLC) a leading provider of instrumentation and calibration services to the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices industry is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Jose Solorio-Ruiz, MBA, as Manager for the West Coast Region. Jose's extensive experience spans more than 25 years, and he most recently served as the West Coast Regional Field Services Manager for Leica Microsystems.

Based in San Francisco, CA, Jose will manage and direct the development and expansion of PCI's western operations. Jose, who holds a BS in Information Technology and an MBA in Global Management, is a highly skilled manager, with a proven track record of managing large technical teams. Jose will be responsible for maintaining the highest level of compliant and reliable instrumentation services to PCI's clients on the west coast, developing the team's technical capabilities, and further expanding company reach.

PCI is growing the West Coast office to meet the increasing demand for high quality calibration and maintenance services for FDA-regulated manufacturing facilities and laboratories. Based on a legacy of success in the industry, PCI's west coast office presents personalized customer service together with exceptional technical expertise and quality documentation to their expanding customer base. Jose will manage and develop client relationships locally and further strengthen and complement PCI's comprehensive service offerings to the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry throughout the US.

"We are delighted to have Jose join PCI's team," said Andy Ferrell, PCI CEO. "Jose has an impressive record in managing technical teams and growing the business, we're excited to have him lead PCI's West Coast company expansion.”

