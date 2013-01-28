Baker Donelson Adopts Exemplify to Power Transactional Drafting and Research

Baker Donelson, a full-service AmLaw 200 law firm headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, has adopted Exemplify to provide advanced transactional drafting, research and negotiation capabilities to its attorneys.

According to Meredith Williams, Chief Knowledge Officer of Baker Donelson: “Exemplify is a unique subscription-based service that bridges the gap between internal knowledge management resources and external document sources. For the first time, our attorneys can very quickly find out how their language differs from the market, or from whatever portion of the market we happen to care about.”

Exemplify was founded to provide attorneys in transactional practice with a transformational research solution to assist them at every stage of the drafting process. Exemplify allows an attorney or financial professional to instantly compare legal and financial documents against market standards, revealing errors, omissions, non-standard terminology, and deal-specific terms in those documents.

The award-winning knowledge management and practice tools group at Baker Donelson chose Exemplify to help the firm compete for business and serve its clients more effectively.

As Williams explained: “Exemplify allows us to be more efficient for our clients. We can negotiate language more effectively, speed document production, mitigate risk and know that our language is market standard.”

“Transactional attorneys have been missing a key tool in their toolset – a way to definitively and comprehensively determine market standard language and terms,” said Bill Bice, CEO of Exemplify. “Exemplify delivers that result in a way more efficient and intuitive than any product currently available.”

Founded by former transactional attorney and current Pepperdine law professor Robert Anderson, Exemplify is the result of years of expert research into the needs of transactional attorneys. After a rigorous beta testing program with attorneys at major law firms, the product was commercially released in August 2012 at the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) conference.

According the George May, President of Exemplify: “Exemplify represents a new era in research solutions. With Exemplify, attorneys can find what they need to know without any queries or searching – or really any training. Exemplify is a contextual solution that can see what you're working on and help you respond. The product is meant to be used directly by attorneys at all stages of the drafting process and is vastly more efficient and effective than what attorneys do today.”

Beyond the value in the product itself, May said that: “The SaaS implementation architecture of Exemplify will also be a key component that will appeal to law firms. Using Exemplify requires only a Web browser – no installed software is used.”

Williams agreed with this assessment: “Due to being web-based, Exemplify is extremely easy to roll out. It is the kind of tool you can purchase today and have rolled out tomorrow, if that is what you prefer. There is no equipment to purchase and no IT project to carry out.”

Bice concluded: “At Exemplify, we feel that transactional law practice is ready for a breakthrough innovation. Law firms we've spoken to and that have used the product certainly feel that Exemplify is just that kind of innovation.”

