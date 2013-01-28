Infiltration Writer Lee Dodson's Underground Homeland Terrorism Survey Garners 3,950,000+ Responses, Nobody Notices

“The numbers are pretty staggering when one considers that the issue of Border Security has been shoved aside to cover all kinds of sub issues. We have big concerns here. We've been attacked on home turf, Benghazi, on the anniversary of 9/11/01, Ft. Hood before that, Times Square, the Underwear Bomber, and nobody in authority takes it seriously enough to let the public in on it?” Dodson asked.

Closing in on four million responses, Lee Dodson, author of Infiltration, and the Homeland Terrorism Survey, says he can't imagine why local outlets have carried the results and have been ignored by larger cable and high volume news outlets.

“The numbers are pretty staggering when one considers that the issue of Border Security has been shoved aside to cover all kinds of sub issues. We have big concerns here. We've been attacked on home turf, Benghazi, on the anniversary of 9/11/01, Ft. Hood before that, Times Square, the Underwear Bomber, and nobody in authority takes it seriously enough to let the public in on it?” Dodson asked.

“These survey numbers are not scientific, but this many people answering the way they're answering, especially on the preparedness questions? We're talking maybe 1% of Americans saying they believe another attack by foreign nationals using weapons of mass destruction is not just possible, but probable. Somebody's asleep at the switch,” Dodson stated.

The idea for the seat-of-the-pants survey came about as a press tool to generate interest in Dodson's book, Infiltration, and he expected less than a million responses. It worked better than expected, gaining users in the last five days at the rate of five thousand per hour. “Good thing we used Google as the host,” he smiled.

“The survey generated interest, people started picking up the book, and we were grateful to see nothing but 5-Star reader reviews, but the message of the book gained importance. Infiltration is a fictional account of a possible homeland terrorist attack, but my research for the story demonstrated that the events in the text were entirely possible. I've not had one reader come back with a “ridiculous” response.”

“I never intended anything more than a fast, fun read, and never expected to be called a “Homeland Terrorism” writer, but that's what happened because some local newsperson wrote the words, and they stuck,” Dodson shrugged. “Infiltration has been called C-4 (plastic explosive) on an e-reader or a Kindle.”

Dodson has appeared on Gary Sheler's Morning Show (KAAA/KZZZ) in Arizona, will appear again Jan. 31, 2013 at 9am MST, and expects more appearances to be announced on Conservative talk-radio shows in the next few weeks (TBA). I'll take anyone that asks,” is Dodson's reply. The writer will be discussing the results of the survey.

“This book is about warfare inside our borders, fought by a man who wants to be left alone. The main character, Rand, is shanghaied by events, and he's left with no choice but to fight. It's an exciting story. My readers tell me they ‘know' the people in the book, gratifying for a writer, but nobody expects Infiltration to be what it turned out to be.”

“We went for an underground best seller, doing press releases, the survey, using Facebook, Twitter, and getting mentions from very kind bloggers like Glenn Reynolds at instatapundit.com. It looks like it's working because readers are writing me asking for a sequel. It's exciting,” Dodson said. “Somebody started a Facebook fan page.”

“When you start a promotion like this, you just don't know what's going to happen. The survey took on a life of its own. I considered taking it down, but it jumped in responses, so there's no way I could take it down. The numbers are too impressive, and you'd think the bigs would notice,” Dodson shrugged. “These numbers mean something about what regular people are thinking, especially now that gun control has become a huge political issue.”

Below are the latest figures from the survey:

Today's view on homeland terror

Do you expect another major terrorist attack on the United States, including Hawaii, Alaska, or any of its territories?

Yes 99%----No 1%

Do you expect there to be great loss of life?

Yes 99%----No 1%

Do you expect a WMD to be used in the attack, i.e. poison gas, biological weapon, nuclear weapon?

Yes 99%----No 1%

Do you expect foreign nationals to carry out an attack?

Yes 95%----No 5%

Do you think sleeper cells are already in the United States?

Yes 98%----No 2%

Do you think you might have to defend yourself from terrorists in this country?

Yes 99%+----No 1%-

Do you think the U.S. government will be able to defend against a homeland invasion?

Yes 23%----No 77%

Do you believe that the current administration is truthful about terrorism in this country?

Yes 20%----No 80%

Do you think that we as a nation believe that terrorism is over?

Yes 26%----No 74%

Do you know enough about what to do if a terrorist attack strikes near where you live or work?

Yes 10%----No 90%

“Disarming the American public would be a major mistake, considering what survey responders are thinking. They have a terrific sense of a need to prepare. My book addresses that sense.”

“I never ask anybody to “buy” the book. I ask them to read Infiltration. That's where the interest is. It's doing well right now, and I expect it to do great as readers talk about it. I've been told it's like a movie inside your forehead. Good for a writer to hear.”

Dodson's book, Infiltration, is now available at Amazon, iTunes, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Diesel, and Smashwords in all formats. He is also author of This Never Happened, an story based on the disappearance of the Anasazi race, and his new book, Daylight Raid, is set for release in late February 2013. An as yet untitled sequel to Infiltration, is due out in June 2013.

Price: $3.33

323-243-0404

vndk8r@gmail.com

http://www.skoshitiger.com/

Twitter: @skshtgr11

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10367060.htm