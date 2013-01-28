Your Teen Magazine for Parents Offers Live Streaming of The College Event: To-Do Lists for High School

Live streaming will be available January 29, 2013 for the free educational program for parents who want advice and information about how to prepare your teen for the college process.

Your Teen Magazine, a multimedia publication with practical advice for raising teenagers, is presenting the educational program from 7 to 9 p.m. at Hathaway Brown School, 19600 North Park Blvd., Shaker Heights, OH 44118 (valet parking provided).

The first 200 registrants are eligible for a Kindle Fire Giveaway (must be present to win).

Register today:

http://www.yourteenmag.com/register

Or, view the event online – for free:

http://www.ustream.tv/channel/your-teen-magazine.

In addition, Terry McCue, Head of College Counseling at Hathaway Brown School, offers one important tip for a parent's role in the college process (the video is less than one minute):

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EfgD3IFRMeY&feature=youtu.be

During the program, parents will have the opportunity to attend three of the breakout sessions:



College Sports Recruiting

Teaching Teens Financial Independence

A Parent's Role

The Admissions Process

Finding the Right Fit

529 Savings Plans

“We want to provide information that will demystify the college process for parents and teens who are anxious. We want to share essential advice that will help their teens make the best choices,” Editor in Chief/ Publisher Susan Borison says. “With the convenience of live streaming, more families will learn what they should do.”

Your Teen Magazine offers many print and online high school and college resources for parents.

About Your Teen Magazine for Parents

Your Teen addresses the challenges inherent in raising teens and helps parents to continue the journey toward the goal of successful parenting. In a quarterly print magazine, on the website and at events, parents can pose questions, offer personal tactics and hear the different perspectives of professionals, other parents, and teenagers on relevant topics. Your Teen hopes to ease the worry.

