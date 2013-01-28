Folio Society Announces it is Staying Relevant in a Digitally Driven Society

Folio Society's members remain loyal to the long-standing tradition of print media.

There are many people trading in books for the latest e-reader for convenience, but there are others who enjoy the feeling of holding a book in their hand. Very few publishing industries take pride in the production and binding of books, which could be that ‘it' factor for print media to be sustainable in a technologically driven society. The Folio Society is one of those publishers that takes pride and care into providing the reading enthusiast with something special to hold in their hands.

Folio Society has up kept certain finesse in the publishing of books, offering an artistic experience for the reader with “exquisite binding and fine typography.” This may very well draw more readers to read physical books rather than their e-version counterpart. Craftsmanship is important to the Folio Society, where they use traditional methods to provide a range of quality books appealing to all types of book lovers.

It does not matter it is illustrated books or limited edition books; there is a certain amount of care that goes into each published book that would be an exceptional possession for any one. Illustrated books published by the Folio Society have “specially commissioned artwork” providing readers, young and old with “beautiful and authoritative editions of great literary works”. Reproduction of books these literary works by the Folio Society has maintained a tradition of providing “the utmost care to ensure the highest quality…to best suit the character of the work”. For more information visit foliosociety.com

About Folio Society

Folio Society was founded in 1947 by Charles Ede, with the belief that great books should be great not only due to their literary content but because of their physical side. They aim to provide a quality standard in publishing books, appealing aesthetically to the readers. It creates a better reading experience through better craftsmanship in binding, commissioned artwork and fine typography.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366885.htm