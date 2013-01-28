Every Penny Counts with ma Cares Change for a Change Campaign to Benefit Patriot Rovers

Greensboro, N.C.- based company to raise funds to support training of Medical Alert and Response Psychiatric Service dogs for military veterans

ma Cares, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and the corporate philanthropic initiative of Market America, Inc. and SHOP.COM, announced its Change for a Change campaign to benefit Patriot Rovers. At a time when every penny counts, individuals are encouraged to donate their spare change they may have to assist the Carolina based non-profit organization that pairs trained dogs with wounded Veterans.

ma Cares will be collecting money from attendees at the 2013 Market America's World Conference from January 31st to February 2nd at America Airlines Arena in Miami, FL. Donations can also be made on http://www.macares.org. As an added challenge for attendees, Market America Vice President of Operations, Brandi Quinn and her husband Mike will match any proceeds raised during the event, up to $5,000.

“It is an honor for us to work with an organization such as Patriot Rovers,” said Quinn. “Members of our armed services sacrifice so much and this is one way we can help to make a positive impact on their lives.”

The Carolina Patriot Rovers trains the dogs and pairs them with a veteran recipient who also receives ongoing training and support from the organization. The dogs are named after fallen heroes with permission from their Gold Star families who are also invited to participate when the animal is officially given to the Veteran recipient. Currently, there is a wait list of more than 70 veterans in need of these specially trained animals. Since early 2012, ma Cares, in conjunction with the efforts of Market America employees, has fully funded the rescue, boarding and training of nine medical alert and response psychiatric service dogs for Veterans who suffer with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury.

To learn more about ma Cares and their initiatives, please visit http://www.macares.org. Additional information can be obtained about Patriot Rovers at http://www.patriotrovers.com or on their Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/PatriotRovers.

ABOUT MA CARES

ma Cares, a local non-profit 501(c)(3), exists to celebrate and improve the quality of life for children, families, veterans and animals. As the philanthropic arm of Market America/SHOP.com they have positively impacted the Piedmont Triad community since 1998.

ABOUT MARKET AMERICA, INC. & SHOP.COM

Market America, Inc. is a product brokerage and Internet marketing company that specializes in One-to-One Marketing. It's mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs, while providing consumers a better way to shop. Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, the company was founded in 1992 by President and CEO JR Ridinger and has generated $4.3 billion in accumulated sales. Market America employs nearly 700 people globally with operations in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, United Kingdom and Mexico. Through the company's shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to over 40 million products, including Market America exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. By combining Market America's entrepreneurial business model with SHOP.COM's powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback program, Hot Deals, social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.

For more information:

United States: http://www.marketamerica.com or http://www.SHOP.COM

ABOUT PATRIOT ROVERS

Patriot Rovers, Inc. is a North Carolina based 501(c)(3) that rescues dogs and trains them as Medical Alert and Response Psychiatric Service Dogs. Dogs are named after fallen soldiers in a partnership with Gold Star Mothers and given, after extensive owner and dog training, free of charge, to soldiers with PTSD and/or Traumatic Brain Injury. Patriot Rovers, Inc. is committed to Saving Dogs, Helping Soldiers, and Honoring Heroes!

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366874.htm