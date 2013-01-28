BookByYou.com's New Personalized Book, "Love Factor" Hits the Scene Just as American Idol's New Season is Starting Up and The Voice Begins Hosting Auditions

The new personalized romance novel from Book By You features a hot and heavy romance between a music industry coach and a sexy rock star sitting on a panel for a reality TV show just like American Idol and The Voice. This steamy romance is sure to heat up lovers everywhere, just in time for Valentine's Day.

BookByYou.com, the world's leader in personalized books, announces the release of their newest personalized romance, "Love Factor", just in time for Valentine's Day. A personalized romance novel makes a romantic and unique gift for everyone's Valentine, and "Love Factor" is pitch-perfect for music lovers, reality TV fans, or anyone who loves a good romance.

In "Love Factor", the heroine is a talented music producer who is coerced by her two scheming bosses to coach aspiring singers on a new reality TV show, Jukebox Hero. But she gets a bit more than she bargained for when she meets the hero, an A-list rock star who mysteriously disappeared from the lime-light two years ago, and is now launching his come-back as one of the other coaches on Jukebox Hero. Our hero is a charismatic flirt, and sparks fly when he and the heroine share screen time, but she suspects it's all for the sake of television ratings, or a publicity stunt for his triumphant re-entry to the music scene. Can she keep her feelings in check on screen and off camera, or will her heart get the better of her before the show even reaches its finale? "Love Factor" is a fun and provocative read, made even better by personalization. Become part of the action—and the romance—by personalizing four characters in this titillating novel: the heroine, her female friend and assistant, the hero, and his friendly manager. Even include your favorite.

"Love Factor" joins the already extensive Book By You collection of thrilling and titillating personalized romances, including four Jane Austen novels, paranormal romances "Fierce Moon" and "Vampire Kisses", and an array of other tantalizing titles. Sci-fi/Fantasy fans will devour our space age page-turner "Starstruck". "By Magic Bound" will cast a spell over steamy adventure-loving witches and wizards, and swarthy swashbucklers can ride waves of passion with "Pirates of Desire". Traditional romance fans will love titles like the funny romantic comedy "Love's Next Door", or "Click For Love", an especially fitting romantic romp for all those happy couples who met through the internet dating phenomenon. For couples about to tie the knot, the delectable cake-walk "Wedding Favors" will sweeten the deal. For reality TV addicts, Book By You has "Tropical Treasure", a heated tale of competition and, of course, true love. Got a medical drama fan to shop for? "ER Fever" will drive their heart rate through the roof. "Western Rendezvous" makes a prefect read for cowboys and girls, and "Racing Hearts" will take NASCAR lovers all the way to the finish line, and mystery lovers can uncover more than just clues with "Golden Night".

Book By You's entire personalized collection is now also available as personalized ebooks and are available for immediate download. To make them even more exceptional, each ebook includes a free photo upload that is displayed in the opening pages of your novel. Add a personalized dedication, and the result is a remarkable and romantic ebook that can be taken anywhere and read any time.

To purchase a personalized romance, readers go to the company's website at BookByYou.com and complete a character questionnaire specifying the information to be included in their book. The company offers a free demonstration area where readers can preview personalized excerpts from any of the company's teen, romance, mystery or children's personalized books.

