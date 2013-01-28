Samsung Galaxy S3 mini is a compact Android phone that appeals to most buyers thanks to its small size and brand. Ironclad Integrity Ltd Reveals via http://www.FindMyPrice.net the full review for this gadget to give buyers an accurate and comprehensive portrait of its tech capabilities.

The smartphone market features more product than a buyer can normally go through in order to find the handset that meets their expectations for tech specs, screen quality, battery life, OS and network performance, app usage and price. http://www.FindMyPrice.net reviews some of the most popular devices in this market to help buyers find the handset they want at the lowest price available.

With a design very similar to that of its bigger brother, Samsung S3, this mini Android handset appeals to most buyers because of its ergonomic size. At 4.79 x 2.48 x 0.39 inches and 3.92 oz, the Samsung S3 mini will fit in a pocket without ripping the stitches.

Its size and weight as well as Samsung's decision to make the back panel curved, make the mini S3 easy to handle, since it fits in the palm of the hand without being bothersome.

Being a compact Android smartphone, Samsung S3 mini's tech specs took the fall: resolution is half of that offered by its bigger brother, but the Super AMOLED technology in the 4.8 by 8 inches display keeps colors bright and bold. The capacitive touchscreen with 16M colors might not show details very sharp but it does offer a satisfactory performance for the price and size.

Samsung i8190 Galaxy SIII mini runs Android's Jelly version and operates on a 1GHz dual-core Cortex-A9 CPU, Mali-400 MP GPU and 1GB of RAM. It also features Samsung's TouchWiz feature designed to keep multitasking speedy even on this mini smartphone. The handset features a front-facing VGA camera and a 5MP camera, Wi-Fi connection, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity and a 1500mAh battery that lasts for 42 hours or longer when used at a minimum.

