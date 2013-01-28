Rebalancing Portfolios Just Got Easier With the Latest Update to Portfolio Mobile from Bare Reef

Portfolio mobile provides cross-platform investment portfolio tracking of stocks, bonds, options and more. The latest releases enhances portfolio distribution charts, making it even easier to dig into holdings and identify targets for rebalancing.

Maintaining a balanced portfolio can be the key to surviving the rise and fall of the market. Periodic rebalancing of investments is a prudent practice that just got easier for Mac and iOS device owners. With the latest update to Portfolio mobile for iPad, iPhone and Mac, users can dig into distribution pie charts to identify overweighted investment segments. iOS versions add touch support allowing closer interrogation of even the smallest of positions, while the Mac version responds to mouse overs. "I'm a big fan of the new pie chart," says an avid Portfolio mobile user after previewing the latest feature addition.

Current versions of free and paid iOS apps are available in the Apple App Store. A free trial version for Mac is available exclusively at portfoliomobile.com and can be purchased via in-app purchase in the demo or by downloading from the Apple App Store.

Portfolio mobile is the only cross-platform stock tracking application, supporting Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac. The software suite provides the more comprehensive set of tools found in any application including:



Support for multiple portfolios

Support for trading in multiple currencies

Portfolio performance comparison and charting

Technical charting

Reporting (Mac / iPad versions)

PUSH-based price alerts (iPad / iPhone versions) (Subscription)

Broker integration using Open Financial Exchange (OFX)

Web-based management and backup

Minimum Device Requirements:



Android 2.1

iOS 4.3

Mac OS X 10.6

Pricing and Availability:

Portfolio mobile for Android is free and available exclusively on Google Play. Portfolio mobile for iPhone is $0.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies). Portfolio mobile for iPhone Pro is $19.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies). Portfolio mobile for iPad is $19.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies). Portfolio mobile for Mac is $24.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies). The Android version is available worldwide exclusively on Google Play. iPad and iPhone versions are available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Finance Category. The Mac version is available worldwide in the App Store and at portfoliomobile.com. Market Analyst is available worldwide exclusively from the Apple App store for $14.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies).

Bare Reef LCC was founded in 2006 by Greg Hoover to provide customer-driven applications for investors of all backgrounds. Bare Reef develops desktop applications, web-based services and mobile apps for a variety of platforms. Its flagship product, Portfolio mobile (previously StockTrac), comprises a line of mobile and desktop apps that boast an unparalleled feature set and the most responsive support. For further information, review licenses, or to schedule interviews, please contact Bare Reef President Greg Hoover. Copyright (C) 2013 Bare Reef LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and /or other countries.

Greg Hoover

President

ghoover(at)barereef(dot)com

