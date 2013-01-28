John Romano of Fort Lauderdale's BreakawaySolutions.com is Accepting Bids on the Sale of VacationRentalCoupons.net.

Internet entrepreneur John Romano of Fort Lauderdale has announced that he is accepting bids on the sale of collaborative vacation rental deal sharing website VacationRentalCoupons.net, including the website design, domain and script.

VacationRentalCoupons.net is an innovative, collaborative coupon deal hunting and sharing website for the vacation rental industry. A useful site for property owners, agents and managers looking for savings, VacationRentalCoupons.net provides users with the best deals in the vacation rental community. The site maintains a database of all working online coupons for the vacation rental industry.

Every coupon registered on VacationRentalCoupons.net is rated and ranked according to its usefulness. Every website is categorized and ranked by its popularity within the site. Users are ensured that the best deals available quickly rise to the top, and expired or superseded coupons quickly drop down the list.

A growing number of vacation rental property owners, as well as their agents and managers visit the VacationRentalCoupons.net site immediately before advertising their vacation rental properties. Merchants with a deal can add a coupon to the site's collaborative share a coupon page to offer to the VacationRentalCoupons.net community.

Businesses can list their website on the VacationRentalCoupons.net site for a one-time, $95 setup fee, and merchants can purchase featured special offer placement for their deals for an annual fee of $600. Banner display ads are made available with homepage placement and visibility on all search result pages for $1,800 annually.

VacationRentalCoupons.net also invites users to comment, rate and validate coupons so everyone always has access to the best deals, and to weed out coupons that have expired or don't work for any reason. This feature helps maintain the site's quality control.

Included in the sale of VacationRentalCoupons.net:



Website (including a powerful CMS/admin panel that is easy for non-programmers to manage), domain, and databases.

Everything that can be seen on see on the VacationRentalCoupons.net site, including content, design, images, logo, etc.

Databases.

The VacationRentalCoupons.net website uses PHP language.

According to Romano, theVacationRentalCoupons.net website is easy site to operate and manage, and the technology is designed to do all the work for the site owner.

The site's true value is the technology, Romano says. Hundreds of hours have been invested in designing, programming, launching, optimizing and perfecting the custom coded script and design for VacationRentalCoupons.net. The site is established, tested and successful, freeing the buyer to pick up and continue with the site with no costly tech adaptation necessary. Romano will help adapt the site for rebranding upon request.

For more information on pricing and details for the VacationRentalCoupons.net website, contact John Romano at JohnRomano.com, or call 954-357-3669.

