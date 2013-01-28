My Pain Diary Nominated for Best App Ever Awards

My Pain Diary: Chronic Pain Management a finalist in the Best Medical App category of this year's Best App Ever Awards.

DamoLab LLC is pleased to announce that its flagship product, My Pain Diary: Chronic Pain Management, is among the 10 finalists in the medical apps category of this year's Best App Ever Awards by 148apps.

Vote here for My Pain Diary for best medical app.

The chronic pain tracking app helps thousands of patients track multiple chronic conditions, analyze the data for insights, and provide reports to their doctors and caretakers.

Users have reported using My Pain Diary: Chronic Pain Management to successfully track over 60 chronic conditions including: Fibromyalgia, headaches and migraines, arthritis, RSD, back pain, Lupus, anxiety, depression and more.

The 5th Annual Best App Ever Awards has received a record number of nominations and votes this year. Voting is open until January 31. Winners will be announced on February 26th, 2013.

Vote for My Pain Diary for best medical app.

ABOUT MY PAIN DIARY

My Pain Diary (MPD) is an award-winning iPhone and iPad app developed to eliminate some of the overhead in keeping a pain diary and communicating the information to healthcare professionals.

MPD takes the traditional practice of documenting the severity and frequency of one's pain and marries it with the iPhone and iPad, taking full advantage of the technology therein. Popular features include live weather tracking and PDF doctor's reports.

Learn more at ChronicPainApp.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebpain/tracker/prweb10365571.htm