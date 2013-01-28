UK Consumers Dust Off Energy Performance Certificates (EPC) Ready For The Green Deal

The Green Deal Plan is the UK Government backed scheme for the installation of energy efficiency measures for homes and businesses in the UK. Discover the benefits from the scheme's energy saving installation measures for loft, cavity wall insulation, double glazing, energy saving boilers or even solar panels, and consumer rights if a provider visits a home or business says Steve Boyd of Green Deal Advisers.

UK Consumer Energy Efficiency Measures As Part Of the Green Deal Government Plan

To the average householder or business owner in the UK little is known about the Government backed initiative that provides energy saving measures that, for example includes Cavity Wall Insulation for Britain's housing stock or businesses throughout the UK. This is largely due to a poor publicity and marketing strategy from the DECC (Department of Energy and Climate Change) who, since the scheme's inception has had little clout in publicising the event until now. In a recent poll by YouGov many members of the public had not even heard of the "Green Deal". The 28th of January 2013 will see another kick-start for the Government backed plan. A full media and advertising campaign is planned to start announcements at the end of January 2013, which will include a TV campaign to highlight the benefits of the plan in an effort to boost public awareness of the scheme and the entitlements offered together with a cash-back offer for early adopters of the plan.

Many media commentators remark that few details are available, specifically what is on offer to homeowners and businesses, and the eligibility criteria, known as the "Golden Rule".

The scheme will introduce energy saving measures such as:

Insulation - for example wall, loft or cavity wall insulation

Heating improvements

Draught-proofing

Double glazing

Renewable energy technologies - for example Solar Panels micro wind turbine generators, wood fuelled biomass boilers and air/ground source heat pumps for space heating and solar hot water to supplement conventional methods of water heating.

What homeowners will need to do to take advantage of the plan:

Get an assessment of the property to see what improvements that can be made by instructing a green deal adviser who can provide advice on, and how much can be saved on energy bills. An EPC otherwise known as an Energy Performance Certificate should be ready for inspection by the official adviser. If a certificate is not available then a survey can be undertaken for the issue of a new document which will outline energy ratings and recommendations for energy efficiency improvements for the property.

The big six energy companies are already making their move to secure a place in the market, and it is widely anticipated that as providers that they will attempt to corner the market, however householders and company owners are not obliged to take an offer from these groups as there will be competition from local traders who can also provide a service to the consumer if they are registered under the scheme.

In an effort to woo the public the Green Deal cash back scheme will be made available for a limited time, this will include the following energy saving products:

Loft Insulation (including a top up) £100

Cavity Wall Insulation £250

Solid Wall Insulation £650

Flat roof insulation £390

Room in the roof insulation £220

Floor Insulation £150

Hot water cylinder insulation (top up) £10

Draught Proofing £50

Heating controls (room thermostat and/or programmer & time/temperature zone controls) £70

Condensing oil boiler from non-condensing oil heating or other £310

Energy Efficient Gas Boilers Upgrade boiler to condensing gas boiler from non-condensing boiler or other. £270

Flue Gas heat recovery (condensing combi-boiler) only alongside replacement boiler £90

New or replacement storage heaters £150

Replacement warm-air unit £60

Waste water heat recovery systems £60

Double Glazing Double/Triple Glazing (old single to A rated) £20 per m2 up to a maximum of £320

Secondary glazing £15 per m2 up to a maximum of £230

Insulated Doors UPVC High performance replacement doors £40

Before rushing ahead with an application to sign up for energy saving improvements remember to take a look at Green Deal Know Your Rights which provides an insight into the do's and don'ts when it comes to the selling of these products to the public at large.

