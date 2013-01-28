AutoeBid Now Offers Access to 5,000 Dealers Stock

With more and more new cars being sold to order, AutoeBid now uniquely offers clients access to the largest amount of stock in one place.

New Car buyers have little option but to have to contact every independent dealer to confirm if any have the exact model they require in stock. With most manufacturers having around 100 dealers in the UK and around 5,000 new car dealers in the UK, this can be a hugely daunting task.

Amin Saleem, CEO of AutoeBid.com stated “Clients can simply place an order for any new car or new van they require and specify if they require it from stock. Then the service markets the order to all the dealers across the UK saving the client precious time and effort. Best of all clients are also far more likely to get a better new car deals in addition to better availability through our service.”

Each manufacturer does have a centralised availability system however in practice this will only show what new vehicles are due into the UK for “open release”, meaning any dealer can sell those cars. Dealers do also swap cars with each other; this is called a “dealer transfer” however in reality most dealers will show the unsold new car stock in their showroom as sold as they do not want other dealers to be able to sell the car they have had to wait 3 months themselves for.

The website also shows a limited amount of new car stock on its website, the stock on the website only represents around 1% of the stock available at any time as most dealers stock changes so fast its out of date by the time it's published.

An example of the types of stock deals available currently is a New VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT DIESEL ESTATE 1.6 SE for just £17,028 compared to £22,990 a saving of just under £6,000.

