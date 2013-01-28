Peckforton Castles Land Rover Experience Tutors Celebrate Over 100 Years of Collective Driving Experience

Peckforton Castle have been providing Land Rover Experience events for over 6 years. In fact they are the longest established location in the Northwest of England that is LANTRA, BORDA and Land Rover Experience certified.

Undoubtedly an amazing experience and a great gift, The Land Rover experience at Peckforton Castle has been a staple of driving experiences for many years, but there is also a more serious side to this off road driving.

“There is no doubt it's the most fun you can have on four wheels,” said Andrew Rigby, Land Rover experience driving instructor. “But there is a serious side to what we do here at Peckforton.”

“The driving team here at Peckforton, with both male and female instructors, have over 100 years of off road experience between them. With desert and ice driving along with the usual mud and rock terrains of the UK and Europe the team at Peckforton are well placed to deliver the highest quality offroad driver training.

Andy Rigby went on to say “ People may not realise that the Land Rover Experience Centre here is LANTRA and BORDA certified as well. We provide training for large organisations who require their employees to get access to remote locations and equipment.”

“In short, The driving training you will receive from the team will make you a better driver, in winter or summer and across all the terrains you are likely to experience.” The Peckforton Land Rover Experience operates seven days a week all year round. The standard multi-day training courses or refresher courses for experienced drivers are both available, and an industry standard recognised certification is available at the end of the course.

Put simply these performance classes will make you a better driver allowing you to maximize the control of your vehicle in challenging conditions. The course is ideal for all professions that require off road driving certification.

About Peckforton Castle

Peckforton Castle provides a superb location for corporate events, weddings, conferences and private dining functions. Situated in the Cheshire countryside it provides a truly unique location. For more information visit http://www.peckfortoncastle.co.uk or call 01829 260930.

About LANTRA and BORDA Certification

LANTRA and BORDA are the two main bodies whose qualifications cover off road driving in the UK.

