Rich Reviews Released: Plugin by Foxy Technology and Nuanced Media Now Available

Foxy Technology and Nuanced Media joined together to create and release a unique plugin that increases search visibility using user reviews.

Search Engine Optimization is a huge part of doing business in the online marketplace. Though there are a lot of plugins that help with SEO efforts, the ability to distinguish a website amongst other search results has yet to be enhanced through Wordpress Plugins.

Foxy Technology and Nuanced Media aims to change that by releasing Rich Reviews. Rich Reviews is a Wordpress plugin that uses rich snippets in order to present visually grabbing search results. Rich Reviews gives Google the necessary code to display the rating of a business or product right underneath the search result while also serving as a fully functional review plugin.

“I am very excited to have the product out and to be able to use it ourselves,” said Timmy Martin Director of Marketing at Nuanced Media. “Being able to take up more space in search results with a selling point gives us and anyone who uses this plugin a huge advantage. The review collection elements were very well put together and it is easy to customize.”

About Nuanced Media:

Nuanced Media is web design and marketing firm that leverages technology and art to help businesses grow. Nuanced Media is located at 301 N Norton Ave. Tucson, Arizona 85719.

About Foxy Technology:

Foxy Technology is a Wordpress and application development company that provides people with user friendly plugins and programs to enhance their online presence.

