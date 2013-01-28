Certificate Holder Manufacturer, Presenta Plaque, to Help Recognize Success Stories by Sponsoring From Gangs to Jobs

Presenta Plaque to support from Gangs to Jobs organization, recognizing individual's success in the program, by awarding them certificate of achievement plaques.

Recognizing the importance of the program From Gangs to Jobs, Presenta Plaque wants to help congratulate graduates. The purpose of From Gangs to Jobs is to facilitate young adults' transformation from a life of destruction into a productive life through caring relationships, life skills development and career placement. Participants are provided long term coaching, empowerment through job readiness skills, employer support and job placement follow-up.

Maurice Fitzgerald of Presenta Plaque explains, “This is an organization made up of people willing to stand by troubled young adults, believe in them, hope with them and never give up on them, even when times are hard. This is the kind of support that really resonates with us, so we are eager to help support them in their efforts.”

Participants in the program take classes including Introduction to Christ, Gang and Drug Avoidance, Job Preparation and Keeping It Real (covering topics such as character qualities, word studies and responsible fatherhood). Once participants complete the program, they have gained skills in workforce preparation, communication, interpersonal, life management, decision-making and customer service. All these skills are taught in the framework of Biblical principles.

Upon successful completion of the program, participants will be awarded a beautiful keepsake certificate mounted in a plaque from Presenta Plaque. This is a wonderful reminder of the hard work they have put in to achieve their transformation and an inspiration to continue along a productive path in life. This award will remain a point of pride for years to come as they continue serving as productive members of society.

